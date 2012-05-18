Agilent to acquire Dako for USD 2.2bn

Agilent Technologies Inc. and EQT, the Sweden-based private equity group, signed a definitive agreement for Agilent to acquire Dako, the Denmark-based cancer diagnostic company.

"In the rapidly growing diagnostics market, Dako's products and capabilities are a strategic complement to Agilent's existing offerings," said Bill Sullivan, Agilent president and chief executive officer. "Dako is one of the world's leading providers of cancer diagnostics tools, and together we will be able to develop a wider range of products that help in the fight against cancer."



Lars Holmkvist, CEO of Dako, said, "Our combined companies will have complementary strengths. Like Agilent, Dako has a long history as a leader in scientific advancement and a culture that values discovery and innovation. We believe that Agilent and Dako are a winning combination."



Dako employs more than 1,000 people, primarily in Denmark, in Carpinteria, Calif., and other parts of the world.



The acquisition is expected to close within the next 60 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.