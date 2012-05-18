iPhone manufacturing orders down, iPad up however

Shaw Wu, an analyst at Sterne Agee, says that Apple has reduced iPhone orders by between 20-25% from the 35.1 million units the company shipped in the March quarter.

The analyst now sees shipments for the quarter to be between 26-28 million. Wu also points out that the reason is not a slowdown in demand, but rather the upcoming 6th generation of the iPhone (predicted to hit the market in September / October this year).



When it comes to Apple's tablet, the analysts increases forecasts. Wu increased iPad shipment expectations from 14 to 15 million units (for the June ending quarter).