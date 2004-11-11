IBM to make £20m investment in Swansea

IBM announced an investment in "a major European R&D centre" in Swansea. The centre will participate in Technium, a venture R&D project in Swansea Wales, Electronicsweekly.com reported.

Other participating companys in Technium are 3M, Agilent Technologies, GE, Sony and Exxon. The "research collaboration" Technium will cover hardware, software and IT services. So far more than £50m has been invested in the project. With a total of nine centres running the expected amount of investments will reach about £120m by 2007.