SMTC believes in US manufacturing

EMS-provider SMTC Corporation has completed the integration of ZF Array and the subsequent capability expansion at their San Jose manufacturing facility.

SMTC now has advanced capabilities, such as dedicated prototyping lines, additional SMT capacity and testing technology. Also added to the facility is a new Class 10'000 Clean Room.



"These are exciting times for SMTC in San Jose, and with a new wave of innovation emerging in the valley, we are seeing growing interest from OEMs looking to develop and manufacture these complex products right here in the heart of Silicon Valley," said Joel Bustos, VP and GM of SMTC San Jose. "This next generation of innovative OEMs is leveraging SMTC's expertise in engineering and design so it can manufacture low volume development prototypes here in the Valley, with the option of low cost high volume production at one of our other global locations. We aim to become their virtual manufacturing partner and a key enabler in getting their product to market quickly and effectively."



SMTC's 65,000 square ft. center for excellence facility is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and operates with ISO 9001:2008 and ISO-13485:2003 certification and has achieved the FDB Licensing to manufacture Class 1 and 2 medical devices.