Electronics Production | May 16, 2012
Vitronics Soltec to expand operations in China
Vitronics Soltec has announced plans to consolidate manufacturing and expand operations in China.
Starting in late 2012, and into the third quarter of 2013, it will transfer production of the XPM reflow line from the company’s Camdenton, Missouri plant to the existing Vitronics Soltec facility in Suzhou, China.
Also as part of the realignment, the Vitronics Soltec myReflow oven produced in the Netherlands will be discontinued at a future date.
“Moving production of the XPM to Suzhou and discontinuation the MyReflow product line will allow us to consolidate and focus our reflow resources on further improvements and development of the reflow line,” said Laurie Hume, Business Unit Manager of Vitronics Soltec Americas. “We are also pleased that this move will only involve manufacturing. Our training, support, spares, helpdesk, service, and order entry will all remain at our Camdenton, Missouri facility, which will remain our Americas regional operations center.”
The move to China helps Vitronics Soltec’s products remain competitive with regards to pricing without sacrificing their quality or reliability, which will be held to the same high level as all of the company’s products, said Hume. “This is not a joint venture,” she said. “Vitronics Soltec Suzhou is staffed by our own employees, and they’ve produced over 2,000 machines. The quality is there and we plan to increase our workforce with even more talented engineers and technicians.”
During the transition period, Vitronics Soltec is continuing to work with its customers to maintain all the benefits from the previous systems that were manufactured in the USA. “It will be business as usual in North America,” said Mick Austin, Vitronics Soltec’s Director-Americas Region. “Our same sales and support staff will continue providing the customer service our company has been known for.”
A spokesperson for the company said that no job cuts would be made in connection with the transfer.
Also as part of the realignment, the Vitronics Soltec myReflow oven produced in the Netherlands will be discontinued at a future date.
“Moving production of the XPM to Suzhou and discontinuation the MyReflow product line will allow us to consolidate and focus our reflow resources on further improvements and development of the reflow line,” said Laurie Hume, Business Unit Manager of Vitronics Soltec Americas. “We are also pleased that this move will only involve manufacturing. Our training, support, spares, helpdesk, service, and order entry will all remain at our Camdenton, Missouri facility, which will remain our Americas regional operations center.”
The move to China helps Vitronics Soltec’s products remain competitive with regards to pricing without sacrificing their quality or reliability, which will be held to the same high level as all of the company’s products, said Hume. “This is not a joint venture,” she said. “Vitronics Soltec Suzhou is staffed by our own employees, and they’ve produced over 2,000 machines. The quality is there and we plan to increase our workforce with even more talented engineers and technicians.”
During the transition period, Vitronics Soltec is continuing to work with its customers to maintain all the benefits from the previous systems that were manufactured in the USA. “It will be business as usual in North America,” said Mick Austin, Vitronics Soltec’s Director-Americas Region. “Our same sales and support staff will continue providing the customer service our company has been known for.”
A spokesperson for the company said that no job cuts would be made in connection with the transfer.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments