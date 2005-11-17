Electronics Production | November 17, 2005
Mindready acquires UTTC
Mindready Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of UTTC United Tri-Tech Corporation ,an electronics manufacturing services company with sales of $50 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2005, an EBITDA* of $4 million and more than 200 employees. Closing is subject to consent by UTTC's banking syndicate and customary conditions.
Headquartered in Cornwall, Ontario, UTTC is a leader in highly complex, medium-volume products incorporating radio frequency and other high-end technologies used primarily in the military and communications industries, with a focus on rapidly growing wireless end-markets.
"This is a very exciting transaction for the shareholders of Mindready and UTTC, creating a new company with the critical mass to compete effectively in high-growth markets," said Claude Delage, president & CEO of Mindready. "UTTC has strong customer relationships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") and a very capable team with many years of operational experience in high technology. The two companies are an excellent strategic and operational fit."
Servicing leading OEMs in the wireless telecommunication and military electronics markets, UTTC offers design, prototyping, full turn-key manufacturing, new product introduction, system integration and testing, engineering support, supply chain management, final system assembly and after sales support. Its customers include Ultra Electronics (formerly Canadian Marconi Corporation), EMS-Technologies, NCR, the US military, Verizon, AT&T and JDS Uniphase. The majority of its EMS revenue is secured by long-term agreements that include negotiated price levels and inventory management terms.
UTTC also has its own line of microwave products that are designed and marketed through its Northern Radio and Wireless (NRW) division in Montreal, Quebec. NRW has networks deployed in Caribbean and Latin America, North America and Asia.
"We were attracted to Mindready because of a common vision to grow, the complementarity of our business models and the financial flexibility offered by their public platform," said Joseph A. Ippoliti, president & CEO of UTTC. "This transaction allows us to accelerate growth in the U.S. market and to expand internationally."
Under the terms of the transaction, UTTC shareholders will receive 10,891,089 common shares of Mindready and 2,000,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $1.01 with a term of three years, for a total consideration of $11.0 million.
"This is a very exciting transaction for the shareholders of Mindready and UTTC, creating a new company with the critical mass to compete effectively in high-growth markets," said Claude Delage, president & CEO of Mindready. "UTTC has strong customer relationships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") and a very capable team with many years of operational experience in high technology. The two companies are an excellent strategic and operational fit."
Servicing leading OEMs in the wireless telecommunication and military electronics markets, UTTC offers design, prototyping, full turn-key manufacturing, new product introduction, system integration and testing, engineering support, supply chain management, final system assembly and after sales support. Its customers include Ultra Electronics (formerly Canadian Marconi Corporation), EMS-Technologies, NCR, the US military, Verizon, AT&T and JDS Uniphase. The majority of its EMS revenue is secured by long-term agreements that include negotiated price levels and inventory management terms.
UTTC also has its own line of microwave products that are designed and marketed through its Northern Radio and Wireless (NRW) division in Montreal, Quebec. NRW has networks deployed in Caribbean and Latin America, North America and Asia.
"We were attracted to Mindready because of a common vision to grow, the complementarity of our business models and the financial flexibility offered by their public platform," said Joseph A. Ippoliti, president & CEO of UTTC. "This transaction allows us to accelerate growth in the U.S. market and to expand internationally."
Under the terms of the transaction, UTTC shareholders will receive 10,891,089 common shares of Mindready and 2,000,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $1.01 with a term of three years, for a total consideration of $11.0 million.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments