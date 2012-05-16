Electronics Production | May 16, 2012
Large-sized panel shipments slid in April
According to WitsView, the panel research division of TrendForce, large-sized panel shipments in Apr-12 amounted to 60.4 million units with MoM regression of 1.4% due to weak demand for TVs, monitors, and regular notebooks.
As other worldwide brands’ purchase demand stayed flat, overall TV panel shipments in Apr-12 came to 18.56 million units with MoM decline of 5.2% despite inventory preparations for China May 1st Labor Day. Monitor panel shipments reached 15.41 million units with MoM regression of 5.4%, indicating downstream vendors’ conservative attitude toward inventory restocking.
After a strong purchase demand in Mar-12, downstream vendors have slightly decreased stocking, causing 12.1” above regular notebook panel shipments in Apr-12 to fall by 7.9%, amounting to 15.5 million units. As LGD starts to increase their New iPad panel shipments, overall tablet PC panel shipments amounted to 7.69 million units with MoM increase of 33.1% in Apr-12, while Netbook panel shipments came to 3.21 million units with a rising MoM of 17.1%.
WitsView indicates that large-sized panel shipments in May-12 are expected to grow by 6~8% MoM, among which Tablet PC panel shipments are projected to surge the most by 18% MoM. As downstream notebook vendors begin to pile up in preparation for back-to-school season in 2H12, while shipments of new-model Ultrabook installed with Ivy Bridge start rising, regular Notebook panel shipments in May-12 are expected to go up by 10% accordingly. TV panel shipments are projected to increase by 5~6% MoM in May-12.
