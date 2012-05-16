Süss MicroTec: 100% shareholding in SUSS MicroOptics S.A.

Süss MicroTec AG has increased its shareholding in Suss MicroOptics S.A., Neuchâtel, Switzerland, from 85 percent to now 100 percent.

Süss MicroOptics is a company for refractive and diffractive micro-optics. The know-how comprises experience in optical design, micro-fabrication and metrology. The company provides the highest quality components through manufacturing techniques, based on 200mm wafer technology in Quartz and Silicon.



"By acquiring 100 percent of Suss MicroOptics, we have undertaken another step towards streamlining our organizational structure and have tied the company, which masters key technologies for us, close to the Suss MicroTec group," said Frank P. Averdung, President and CEO of Süss MicroTec AG.