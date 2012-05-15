SmtXtra move to new Head Office in UK

SmtXtra will move to a new 12,000 sq ft head office, specifically for SMT machine showroom and servicing.

SmtXtra Ltd UK, which supplies Smt Nozzles and Smt Feeders to over 700 companies worldwide, has recently invested in a new building located in Doncaster, UK, near their existing 4000 sq ft sales office.



The company said in a release that the new factory will provide space to accommodate increased business growth for machine sales while supporting the global electronics SMT production market.



"We have been struggling to accommodate our growing resources and have been looking for a suitable site for some time", explained Susan Cassidy Co-founder of SmtXtra. "Our new head office is close to our sales office facility and consequently could not have been better placed. This will be an ideal facility to house our group for future generations and helps us towards our ambition to be a leader in our field of supplying used surface mount production lines and other equipment at affordable prices".