Chromerics Europe sets up new manufacturing cell

Chomerics Europe, a division of Parker Hannifin, has begun production at a new manufacturing cell at its facility in Grantham, UK.

The specialist cell supports the manufacture of shielded cast windows, required to provide EMI protection and help ensure compliance with EMC regulations in a wide range of equipment in sectors including military / aerospace, instrumentation & control and life sciences.



Commenting on the commissioning of the new cast window production cell, Billy Sheedy, General Manager, Parker Chomerics Division Europe, said: “With an increasing demand for equipment to be designed for portability and use in uncontrolled environments, along with more stringent regulations in terms of EMC compliance, we are seeing greater demand for the shielded optical products designed and manufactured at our facility in Grantham. The establishment of an advanced, dedicated cell for cast windows will enable us to further advance the quality of our products for this important market.”