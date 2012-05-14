ASMPT joins Siplace in Europe

The European ASMPT team, with its headquarters in the Netherlands, is being integrated into the Siplace organization.

The new organizationwill be headed by Hubert Herzberg, who was previously director of Siplace product management.



In early 2011, the Siplace team became a business unit of the Singapore-based ASMPT Group under the name ASM Assembly Systems. In Asia, ASMPT has been a supplier of machine solutions for chip assembly, bonding and packaging for many years.



"With this regional reorganization we are entering the next integration phase at ASMPT. The European business of ASMPT will benefit significantly from the Siplace network and the potential synergies in the areas of backoffice, sales and service. In his new position, Hubert Herzberg will make sure that the integration process will not focus on internal organizational questions, but on the requirements of the market and the benefits for our users," said Siplace CEO Günter Lauber about the new organization.



"For me, the new European organizational structure is proof of the ASMPT management’s trust in our team, our location and our competitive strength."