Global FPCB industry set to grow

The global production value of the FPCB industry is set to grow in 2012, according to the Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) of Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Due to demand for compact and slim-profile consumer devices, IEK said the production value of the FPCB industry will grow 5.91 percent to 6.81 billion USD in 2012.



The industry will continue to grow over 6 percent in 2013 and 2014 as consumer products increasingly adopt FPCBs according to an IEK analyst.



Source: Digitimes.com