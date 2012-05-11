Gou says Foxconn preparing for Apple TV

Foxconn's Chief, Terry Gou, has said that the company is preparing to manufacture Apple's TV according to a local media report.

Chinadaily.com reports that Gou made the comments at a news conference in Shanghai, where he was discussing the the companies decision to extend from manufacturing into distribution.



Gou told reporters the company is preparing to produce Apple's HD iTV and that Foxconn's recent 50-50 joint venture factory with Sharp, in Japan, was part of this process. Despite preparations, production had not begun yet, Gou added.



Source: Chinadaily.com via Howtoarena.com