Ericsson Selects Valor for Productivity improvements

Valor Computerized Systems the leader in productivity-enhancing solutions for the electronics industry, announced today that it has been selected by Ericsson, the world-renowned telecommunications provider, to implement its Trilogy 5000 optimization solution at their manufacturing site in Kumla, Sweden.

The solution deployed at Kumla will increase Ericsson's assembly throughput by reducing set-up time, producing optimized machine programs, and optimizing clustering of boards to reduce change-over time.



The fact that Valor's assembly line optimization solution is machine-vendor-independent has been a major contributor to Ericsson's preference of Valor over other solutions, including ones offered by machine vendors themselves. Ericsson was looking for a one-stop-shop solution with optimization and balancing capabilities that would provide accurate simulation and product grouping across mixed vendor lines, and that goal was achieved by the Valor solution.



"Ericsson is an important global customer for Valor and we are very happy to add the Kumla site to our large community of Trilogy 5000 users", said David Bengal, President of Valor Europe. "As productivity experts, we always strive to ensure that our solutions cover our customer's operation in the best possible way in order to provide the highest level of productivity enhancement. As we have seen in this case, as well as in others, our solutions allow us to do so quit effectively".