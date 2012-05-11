©vladimir-majkic-dreamstime.com

PCB production value to grow in China

Cheng-hsiung Chen, chairman of the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA), expects production value of PCBs in China to grow over 9% in 2012.

Chen, who made the comments at the Suzhou PCB/SMT Show 2012, said the growth would add to the levels of growth already recorded in 2011 , when production value increased 14.8% to 25.46 billion USD.



Chen said he expected the growth based on data released by NT Information.