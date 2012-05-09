©fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

'Excellent' quarter for IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics announced its results for the fiscal second quarter ending March 30, 2012, showing improvements in revenue and net income.

For the quarter ended March 30, 2012 the Company reported revenue of 38 million USD and net income of 2.6 million USD. This compares to revenue of $35 million USD, and net income of $1.74 USD million for the quarter ended April 1, 2011.



The company attributed improvements to its shift to higher margin product mix in combination with operational improvements.



W. Barry Gilbert, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, "This was an excellent quarter with meaningful improvements across all of our important financial metrics. Most significantly, our gross profit margin reached 21.7 % and operating margin reached 11.8%. These results are some of the best in the company's history, and particularly strong for our industry.