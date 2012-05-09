Electronics Production | May 09, 2012
Sanmina-SCI delivers 8th APAR to Royal Danish Navy
Sanmina-SCI and Thales have successfully delivered the 8th APAR (Active Phased Array Radar) system to the Royal Danish Navy.
"We are proud to be part of the successful delivery of the latest generation APAR system, and to see our microwave design and custom manufacturing expertise being applied to Thales' leading-edge T/R modules and Switch Matrix solutions," said John Pokinko, Vice President of Design Engineering for the Optical and Microelectronics Division at Sanmina-SCI.
"Our long-standing relationship with Thales, and the original investment by the Canadian government, have enabled the evolution of our expertise in radar T/R module technologies, with spinoffs supporting developments for the RF, microwave, optical and satellite communications markets. The recent engineering work focused on updating and enhancing the performance of the APAR system to remain a leading technological solution for the Royal Danish Navy."
APAR is an active electronically scanned array multifunction radar employed on an operational warship. APAR provides simultaneous functions of detection, tracking, search and missile guidance. The antenna consists of four static arrays, each of which is composed of more than 3,000 T/R modules that can sweep a beam 360 degrees, giving the radar equipment unique performance and operational functionality.
