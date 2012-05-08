Bosch invests in Romania

The Bosch Group plans to set up a location for the manufacturing and development of automotive electronic control units in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

In the first phase of construction work up to the end of 2013, the planned investment is 77 million euros. Construction work is to start in the second quarter of 2012, and manufacturing is scheduled to begin in mid-2013. The resulting facilities will cover a total floor space of 38,000 square meters. By the end of 2013, it is planned that some 340 associates will work in manufacturing and development in Cluj-Napoca. In the years that follow, the location is to be further expanded.



Cluj-Napoca is roughly 300 kilometers northwest of Bucharest. Organizationally, the new location is assigned to the Automotive Electronics division, which manufactures electronic control units, semiconductors, and sensors for use in automotive technology and other areas. The division has 17 manufacturing sites around the world and employs some 20,000 associates.



The Bosch Group currently has three locations in Romania. In Bucharest, it has a sales company for power tools, thermotechnology, security systems, and automotive aftermarket products, and it runs a communication center in Timisoara. In Blaj, it has a manufacturing facility for linear-motion technology, which is currently being expanded to include manufacturing operations for automotive technology. In total, some 1,400 associates currently work for Bosch in Romania.