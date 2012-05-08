Electronics Production | May 08, 2012
VTT tests self-sufficient apartment
VTT has built an energy self-sufficient test apartment in Oulu, Finland, for the research and development of building-specific energy production.
The research environment, connected to the electricity distribution network, produces the energy required for living and motoring with its own solar and wind power.
The roof of VTT’s research environment holds a 5.5 kilowatt wind power plant and around 20 square metres of solar cells generating 4 kilowatts. Together, they produce enough electricity for living and running an electric car. The test apartment is used as accommodation for visiting scientists, and it is located in connection with VTT’s offices in Linnanmaa, Oulu. VTT’s test apartment can be lived in for around two days with no external energy.
“It would be a major step into this direction for Finland, if we were to start using electric cars powered by renewable energy sources for private transportation in urban traffic. Intelligent energy solutions would also promote change in consumer habits towards lower energy consumption and costs”, says Jussi Paakkari, Vice President, R&D, ICT at VTT.
“We are talking about a complete solution including a renewable energy production unit, a wind power plant, solar panels, electric car, electricity storages and an ecological apartment, graphical displays and a database solution allowing one to monitor the electricity consumption”, recounts Klaus Känsälä, Senior Research Scientist at VTT.
The apartment is equipped with normal, energy-saving household appliances and other equipment. Lighting is optimised, based on a low-voltage network using 24 VDC voltage. The resident can affect the energy consumption through his or her choices.
VTT is collecting data of the apartment’s consumption and production and the choices made by the residents in its database. Consumption data is stored in the database at one-minute intervals. VTT’s research scientists utilise the data in designing future forms of living and sizing the new systems. The test apartment helps VTT to study what are the benefits of energy self-sufficient living for the consumer.
The roof of VTT’s research environment holds a 5.5 kilowatt wind power plant and around 20 square metres of solar cells generating 4 kilowatts. Together, they produce enough electricity for living and running an electric car. The test apartment is used as accommodation for visiting scientists, and it is located in connection with VTT’s offices in Linnanmaa, Oulu. VTT’s test apartment can be lived in for around two days with no external energy.
“It would be a major step into this direction for Finland, if we were to start using electric cars powered by renewable energy sources for private transportation in urban traffic. Intelligent energy solutions would also promote change in consumer habits towards lower energy consumption and costs”, says Jussi Paakkari, Vice President, R&D, ICT at VTT.
“We are talking about a complete solution including a renewable energy production unit, a wind power plant, solar panels, electric car, electricity storages and an ecological apartment, graphical displays and a database solution allowing one to monitor the electricity consumption”, recounts Klaus Känsälä, Senior Research Scientist at VTT.
The apartment is equipped with normal, energy-saving household appliances and other equipment. Lighting is optimised, based on a low-voltage network using 24 VDC voltage. The resident can affect the energy consumption through his or her choices.
VTT is collecting data of the apartment’s consumption and production and the choices made by the residents in its database. Consumption data is stored in the database at one-minute intervals. VTT’s research scientists utilise the data in designing future forms of living and sizing the new systems. The test apartment helps VTT to study what are the benefits of energy self-sufficient living for the consumer.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments