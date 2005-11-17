Elmatica to strengthen business in Finland

The PCB supplier Elmatica is strengthening its business in Finland and moves in to new offices in Åbo.

Elmatica is at the moment in a growing phase. To keep up with a high service level to existing and new customers Elmatica has appointed a new Area Manager and moved in to new office facilities in Åbo.



Kari Matikka is the new Area Manager and he has an extensive sales experience from the industry. He will have the management responsibility for Elmatica's Finnish office and together with Mika Kupiainen, strengthen the company's service and good customer relationships.



Elmatica has today 23 employees spread over offices in Horway, Sweden and Finland. An establishment of a Danish office is next.