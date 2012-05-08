Samsung and Qualcomm join alliance

Samsung and Qualcomm Incorporated have joined other companies to form the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP).

“The independently operated organization’s mission is to promote global standardization of a wireless power transfer technology that offers spatial freedom, to develop product testing, certification and regulatory compliance processes, and to foster industry dialogue with regulators on wireless power policy development,” a statement said today.



Ever Win Industries, Gill Industries, Peiker Acustic, Powermat Technologies, and SK Telecom have also joined the alliance.



The A4WP will focus on a new wireless power transfer technology that provides spatial freedom for charging of electrical devices in cars, on tabletops and for multiple devices simultaneously.



The A4WP is open to new members and welcomes participation from vendors in all segments of the potential ecosystem, including: handheld devices, consumer electronics, semiconductor products, automotive, furniture, test equipment, cellular operators, and retail.