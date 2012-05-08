©mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Siemens signs Australian MOU

Siemens will play a role in a new manufacturing complex being developed on the former Mitsubishi site in Adelaide, Australia.

Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding with South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill to become a strategic partner in the site. Under the agreement Siemens will promote the new park to a global audience and investigate opportunities for industry collaboration.



The 61-hectare Tonsley Park redevelopment will cost $253 million and is expected to create 6300 jobs over the next 20 years.



Opposition to the South Australian Premier said that the MOU did not guarantee any action from Siemens or that the company would move into the Park following the redevelopment.



-----

Source:ninemsn