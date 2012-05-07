©alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Confirmed: 500 to go at Tieto Finland

Statutory negotiations at the Finnish IT company Tieto, who works closely with Nokia Siemens, has been completed.

Worldwide job cuts of 1300 were first announced by the company in March this year, with 500 job cuts set to be made in Finland. Today the company has confirmed the plan: 410 people will be dismissed and 90 jobs will be remain unrenewed by the end of this year.