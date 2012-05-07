©edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Camtek wins repeat order

Camtek announced today that one of the world's leading IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturer) based in the US made a repeated order for both backend and frontend systems.

The order, totaling approximately US $ 5 million dollars (3.8 million euro), includes multiple back-end and front-end Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems for a variety of production applications. Part of the systems are expected to be installed during the second quarter of 2012.



Mr. Roy Porat, Camtek's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our leading position in inspection and metrology is demonstrated again by this important tools selection, and we see it as a vote of confidence. This order strengthens our partnership with one of the world's leading IDMs and meets our strategic approach, where we establish strong partnerships with our clients for the long term and are thus selected time after time as the tool of choice, outperforming our competitors."