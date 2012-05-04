Siplace seeks to strengthen South American team

Eduardo Terrassi has joined Siplace in the Americas region as the new Country Manager for Brazil. Siplace has also added the representative company Easy to offer support in the SMT region Manaus and the state of Amazonas.

Eduardo Terrassi is re-joining Siplace as the new Country Manager - he worked several years at Siplace Brazil before, as an Applications and Service Manager, then left to Tyco Brazil.



In addition to that, the Siplace added Easy as a new representative company for the state of Amazonas. “The choice was made in order to increase market presence and customer support in the important SMT market of Manaus, where most of the Brazilian consumer electronics are manufactured,” the company said in a press release.