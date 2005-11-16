Xilinx to invest in Singapore

Xilinx, Inc. today announced a US$40 million investment in a new building with additional manufacturing capacity to expand its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

To be located in the Changi Business Park, the 20,000 sq. m. building will be completed in mid-2007 to support the company's growth plans in the Asia Pacific market. The new building will quadruple the capacity of its on-site manufacturing facility, triple the in-house process development resources and be capable of housing up to 500 employees compared to the current leased site.



“Our Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore has exceeded our expectations by providing excellent infrastructure support for 13 offices across the region and cost-effectively delivering products faster to our Asian customers,” said Mr. Kris Chellam, Senior Vice-President, Corporate & Enterprise Services, Xilinx, at today's groundbreaking ceremony attended by local government officials, electronics manufacturing partners, academia and other invited guests. “Based on our proven track record in Singapore over the past 18 months, we are confident that this new investment will strengthen our company's strategic position for long-term business success in the fastest growing semiconductor region in the world.”



As the Guest-of-Honor for the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Chan Soo Sen, Singapore's Minister of State for Education and Trade & Industry, said, “Today is an exciting day for Singapore because our semiconductor industry is being boosted by the local expansion of Xilinx, the global leader in the Programmable Logic Device market and one of the world's largest fabless semiconductor companies. We appreciate Xilinx's investment as it sends a strong signal to the global community that Singapore is an attractive location for companies to site their manufacturing activities. As a valuable business partner, Xilinx is certainly a company which Singapore will want to strengthen and deepen our relationship in the years ahead."



“Since our decision in December 2003 to set up our regional headquarters in Singapore, we have enjoyed a positive and rewarding experience working with the local government and semiconductor industry,” added Mr. Stacy Fender, Managing Director, Xilinx Asia Pacific. “By increasing our commitment to Singapore and the Asia Pacific market, we are reinforcing our industry leadership position and enhancing our ability to meet the high demand for programmable logic solutions across the region.”