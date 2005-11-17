Still strong demand for PCBs

According to the Taiwanese PCB manufacturer Unitech the strong demand for handset PCBs will last at least until Q1 2006.

Unitech has seen an increase in orders for this quarter by 30% compared to the third quarter this year. The company also expects the demand for handset PCBs to last until the first quarter 2006.



Unitech's plant is now according to EMSnow operating at full capacity.