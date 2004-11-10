Note to establish in France

NOTE announced at the Electronica-exhibition in Munich that the Group is now establishing itself in France. Anette Malmström has been appointed to lead the French operation.

NOTE’s objective is to become one of Europe’s leading contract manufacturers of electronics by 2009. The company initiated its European expansion in October with the setting-up of a Gateway* in London and is now expanding into France by opening a second Gateway in Strasbourg.



“Establishing a presence in France is a natural step”, says Erik Stenfors, NOTE’s chief executive. “We already have customers in France, and see good opportunities for continued growth on the French EMS market”.



The French operation will be led by Anette Malmström.



“The French market suits NOTE’s business model”, Anette Malmström says. “Like Sweden, France has a technological tradition involving strong product owners who have a need for subcontractors with a global concept”. The information announced in a Note press-release today.