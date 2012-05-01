Continental to hire big in Romania

Continental, which owns several production units in Romania, says it invested 75 million euro last year and hired 1'000 new workers.

The German automotive supplier has announced that it will hire 1000 additional staff for its Romania operations this year.



Since the start of its operations in Romania in 1999, Continental has invested over half a billion euro in the country and has generated over 10,500 jobs. The jobs are spread over its three research and development centers and seven production units in Timisoara, Nadab, Carei , Sibiu, Brasov and Iasi.