China plans billion dollar investment in Eastern Europe

Chinese is planning to invest in the Czech Republic according to local news reports. Investment will mainly focus on electronics production and R&D.

The Czech Republic could be the big winner in a USD 10 billion investment spree from Chinese companies. Several Chinese delegations have visited the region over the past few years and China plans to invest, according to local media reports.



"100 million potential consumers make Central and Eastern Europe an interesting region for China", Petr Nečas, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and Leader of the Civic Democratic Party, told local news portal Deník in saying. Nečas made the comments after meeting Chinese Premier Wen Jia-paem in Warsaw.