Imec calls for joint 450mm pilot line

Imec realized 5% positive growth, with revenue of 300 million euro in 2011, while the company’s CEO called for 450mm pilot line.

“I’m looking back to a challenging but positive year;” said Luc Van den hove, President and CEO of imec.



Van den hove also called for a joint European 450mm pilot line:



“To drive Europe’s innovative power on the longer term, Europe will need to stay ahead of advanced technologies. Above CMOS technologies such as MEMS on top of CMOS using 300mm wafers and the most advanced CMOS on 450mm wafers will be imperative. Therefore, I endeavor that Europe joins forces to set up a 450mm R&D pilot line. This 450mm facility will support the entire European eco system (including equipment and material suppliers, fabless and system houses), and it will enable Europe to keep on delivering the most advanced material, technology and device research to the world.”