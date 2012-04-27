©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Sony Belgium to cut 55 jobs

Sony Europe Belgium will cut approximately 55 jobs at their plant in Zavantem, according to a local news report.

Belgium website, lesoir.be, reports that 55 jobs at the plant, which hires 340 people, will likely go as consultation begins this week.



A spokesman for the company did not provide specific details on which departments would be affected.



The cuts arrive after Sony announced earlier this month that a total of 10,000 jobs would go as part of a major company restructure.