PCB | April 27, 2012
Steve Law returns to Option Technologies
Ventec Europe has appointed Steve Law as Managing Director of Ventec-Option Limited, the UK-based masslam and drilling service company.
This appointment represents a return to his roots for Law, one of the first-generation Option team, who originally joined the company more than 25 years ago as a production and process engineer and progressed through a succession of positions from Manufacturing Manager to General Manager then Managing Director, during which time he was responsible for factories in UK and Italy with a total staff of 170 people and a combined turnover of 20 million euro, exporting to 20 different countries.
Law left the company in 2009 to offer specialist consultancy services to the PCB industry in high-technology multilayer manufacture. Meanwhile, Option went through some changes of ownership and management.
Excited by the opportunity to rebuild the profile of Option as an integral part of the Ventec Europe operation, Law, with recent experience of driving quick-turn multilayer technology beyond the 40-layer, 75 micron track and gap, 0.1mm mechanical drilling level, commented: “It’s not just about technology and capital investment: I cannot emphasise enough the importance of having good staff, keeping their morale high and providing effective training and development. I am under no illusion about the challenges we will face in getting the momentum back, but with Ventec’s support and a great team around me, we will take it in our stride. The only way is up!”
Law left the company in 2009 to offer specialist consultancy services to the PCB industry in high-technology multilayer manufacture. Meanwhile, Option went through some changes of ownership and management.
Excited by the opportunity to rebuild the profile of Option as an integral part of the Ventec Europe operation, Law, with recent experience of driving quick-turn multilayer technology beyond the 40-layer, 75 micron track and gap, 0.1mm mechanical drilling level, commented: “It’s not just about technology and capital investment: I cannot emphasise enough the importance of having good staff, keeping their morale high and providing effective training and development. I am under no illusion about the challenges we will face in getting the momentum back, but with Ventec’s support and a great team around me, we will take it in our stride. The only way is up!”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments