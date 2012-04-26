©homiel-dreamstime.com

Benchmark YoY profit down

Benchmark Electronics today announced financial results for the first quarter which ended March 31, 2012.

Net income for the company was 6 million USD, down from 15 million USD for the same period the year before. The total did however increase from the 3 million USD recorded last quarter.



"We are extremely pleased with the improvement in the operating margin this quarter. Our margin increase was achieved through revenue growth driven by new program ramps, the Thailand recovery and the diligent focus of our global operations team," said Gayla J. Delly, the Company's President and CEO.



"We have made great progress, consistent with our plans, in the ongoing recovery from the Thailand flood. We are appreciative of the contributions from our global teams in this effort. In the second quarter, the favorable impacts of new program ramps and end market demand stability are expected to continue."



The company expects revenue between 595 and 625 million USD for the second quarter of 2012.