©dr911-dreamstime.com

Foxconn workers threaten strike action in Brazil

About 2,500 workers at Foxconn Jundiaí, Brazil, may go on strike from May 3, according to a local news report.

Newspaper Jornal de Jundiai reports that workers at the plant will strike if issues surrounding severe water shortages, food, and transportation of employees are not resolved.



Foxconn declined to comment on the report.



In a statement the United Steelworkers of Jundiaí and Region said workers decided to give 10 days (from the Monday) for the company to resolve the issues raised in a meeting on Monday.



According to the report by Jornal de Jundiai, a spokesman from the union said that lack of water as well as poor quality food was an issue for workers. As the number of employees at the plant grows, workers also complain that the infrastructure for transport has remained the same size, causing overcrowding in buses.