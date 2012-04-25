©edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

New alliance for BrightPoint and Foxconn

BrightPoint and Foxconn Global Services Division, today announced a strategic alliance to provide technical aftermarket services to both existing and new customers throughout the EMEA region.

The collaboration between BrightPoint and Foxconn Global Services Division will deliver technical governance and supply chain integration, according to a government statement.



A press release said that BrightPoint and Foxconn Global Services Division will jointly deliver a fully integrated device lifecycle solution encompassing:



- Inventory Management of Devices and Spares

- Localized and Regional Returns Management

- Repair and Return Services

- Triage and Disposition

- Product Fulfillment

- Product Recycling





"Our strategic alliance with Foxconn Global Services Division combines their world-class technical capabilities with BrightPoint's localised suite of end-to-end supply chain and customisation solutions, meaning we can offer the wireless device industry a tangible solution to the long-running problem of fragmented and inconsistent reverse logistics," said Anurag Gupta, BrightPoint's President, Europe, Middle East and Africa.



"The partnership with BrightPoint is part of the Foxconn Global Service Division (GSD) EMEA growth strategy to deliver a world-class optimized solution to existing and new customers with a focus on quality and cost and delivery," said Henk Knoop, Vice President, Foxconn Global Services Division EMEA.