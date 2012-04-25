©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Cencorp considers restructure, job losses

Cencorp is investigating possibilities to rearrange production and other operations in Salo and Mikkeli, Norway. Twenty-five jobs may go.

In a release, the company said it was investigating options to fully outsource the equipment manufacturing and its support functions as well as the possibilities to outsource part of its engineering operations.



The adjustments will be made following the release of its new strategy published on 19 April 2012. The company said it is pursuing annual savings in Finland of approx. 2 Million euros in fixed and operative costs with the restructure.



Operations and business premises in Salo, Mikkeli and other locations in Finland will be considered. The company estimated a maximum of 25 employees could be made redundant.