Farnell In One distributes Johnson in UK

Vitelec Electronics has appointed Farnell In One to distribute its range of Johnson RF connectors in the UK.

"Being the primary catalogue distributor for the entire Johnson range is a significant development for us. We are now able to provide access to Johnson, the original SMA end launch products - precisely what the market is looking for - although we see this as simply a starting point. We look forward to further developing our relationship with Emerson and building on our success with the Group's Vitelec, Johnson and Astec Power brands", said Steve Hallgate, connector product manager at Farnell InOne.