STI invests in Gen3 Systems equipment

Gen3 Systems have supplied their DC2000 Lab scale system, two DC2002 free standing Precision Dip Coating Systems and an SB2900 Spray Coating system to EMS-provider STI.

Andy Maton, Senior Production Engineer at STI, commented: “Being based locally to us means we get fast, first class support and this made our choice of supplier much easier.



We first met to discuss our requirements for manual spray coating and Gen3 very quickly produced design drawings for review. This proposal gave us the confidence that the SB2900 would exactly meet our needs. Our SB2900 spray booth was custom-made to our own specification, made possible because Gen3 not only distribute, they have their own design and engineering team with many years in the industry behind them. The installation side was also handled in a very professional manner and everything carefully checked and verified at each stage before their engineer left our site.



It was an easy decision when it came to deciding who would be our first option when we started looking into dip coating of PCB assemblies. We followed much the same process. Originally we wanted to look at a bespoke machine designed specifically for us, but thanks to the knowledge base of the team at Gen3, they steered us in the right direction (the right choice based on future work) and we went for two standard DC2002 machines instead."