Somacis PCB recieves new aerospace certifications

SOMACIS PCB industries has announced that its Castelfidardo and Manfredonia plants in Italy have recently been certified according to requirements EN9100:2003, for the aerospace sector.

The qualification body UNAVIAcert S.r.l. - accredited through the IAQG (International Aerospace Quality Group) OASIS (Online Aerospace Supplier Information System) - awarded the certification with the highest of votes.



This new company certification EN9100:2003, together with that of NADCAP, represents the conclusion of a series of credits achieved by SOMACIS PCB industries for the aerospace industry.



NADCAP is the PRI's (Performance Review Institute) brand name for the industry-managed program in the aerospace industry. For further information on the NADCAP program, please visit the following site http://www.pri-network.org/Nadcap/About-Nadcap.id.40.htm



The company certifications EN9100:2003 and NADCAP are yet further proof of the dedication of SOMACIS PCB industries in assuring the highest possible standards of quality and reliability in both the processes used and products supplied, as well as in its own organisational and management system.



These two new accreditations demonstrate the company's total conformation in both functionality and reliability that are required for the aerospace sector.