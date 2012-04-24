Electronics Production | April 24, 2012
Qualcomm 28nm chip found in the HTC One S
The HTC One S is a recently launched HSPA phone running Android 4.0.3. The HTC One S performance comes from Qualcomm’s first 28nm processor - the MSM8260A, which sports an Adreno 225 GPU core.
The combination of the 28nm shrink and the higher-performing Qualcomm core provides the best user experience found in any Android phone. Scoring 25% higher than its older 45nm siblings (MSM8260 or APQ8060, which are 33% larger die) in CPU performance benchmarks shows Qualcomm has delivered on its promise for higher performance CPU (both cores were running at 1.5GHz). The graphics core performance remained on par with prior generation designs.
Jim Mielke, vice president of engineering, says, “The performance, ergonomics, and efficiency of the HTC One S design set a new benchmark for all around user experience. Don’t expect much on battery life improvement though. The current drain for most tests was in line with the prior generation’s design, and the video encode was actually poorer, although the actual cores were found to draw 33% less power. The cores are not the limiting factor in the handset design.”
Major HTC One S notables include:
- Highest performing dual-core handset/tablet on the market
- First new Qualcomm S4 production platform consisting of MSM8260A,PM8921, WCN3660 connectivity, and WCD9310
- Very small footprint for the complete modem, application processor, and connectivity solution
- On par battery performance compared to prior generation, except for video encode, which was poorer
- TriQuint and Avago sharing the PA design wins
- Knowles continues its strong position in the MEMS microphone market
Jim Mielke, vice president of engineering, says, “The performance, ergonomics, and efficiency of the HTC One S design set a new benchmark for all around user experience. Don’t expect much on battery life improvement though. The current drain for most tests was in line with the prior generation’s design, and the video encode was actually poorer, although the actual cores were found to draw 33% less power. The cores are not the limiting factor in the handset design.”
Major HTC One S notables include:
- Highest performing dual-core handset/tablet on the market
- First new Qualcomm S4 production platform consisting of MSM8260A,PM8921, WCN3660 connectivity, and WCD9310
- Very small footprint for the complete modem, application processor, and connectivity solution
- On par battery performance compared to prior generation, except for video encode, which was poorer
- TriQuint and Avago sharing the PA design wins
- Knowles continues its strong position in the MEMS microphone market
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments