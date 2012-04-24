Large-scale order for Seidel Elektronik

Over the next eight years, Seidel Elektronik will complete a large-scale commission for the automotive industry worth 30 million euros.

The commission will be handled by the Seidel Group headquarters in Deutschlandsberg and is the first big success story since the company shifted its focus to include the automotive and e-mobility sectors.



“We are extremely pleased with this new customer; unfortunately, we are not in a position to name the company due to confidentiality regulations. The mobility sector will continue to grow massively in the future, which is why we are expanding our competences in this field on an ongoing basis”, saysHans-Peter Süß, one of the Managing Directors of Seidel Elektronik in Deutschlandsberg. To intensify its activities in the automotive sector, Seidel is aiming to achieve ISO/TS 16949:2009 certification, a recognized standard for quality in the automotive industry, by March 2013.



The focus on the e-mobility sector fits in well with the Seidel overall concept. “As a company, we want our work to be sustainable, both in terms of the market and of our production processes. This is why we have been keeping track of our carbon footprint and use alternative energy sources in our production facilities. In addition, we are expanding our competence as an electronics service provider in line with our Green Vision to attract customers who operate in these future markets”, says Dr. Maximilian Seidel, Managing Director of Seidel Holding GmbH.