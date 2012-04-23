Badger implements Aegis MOS

Aegis MOS streamlines NPI process and documentation for Badger Technologies.

Badger Technologies has incorporated Aegis’ MOS Manufacturing Operations Software into their Farmington, NY factory.



Badger’s NPI process involves using customer supplied data to create programs for their SMT and AOI equipment, and generate process documentation for their operators. Aegis MOS’s facilities are automating the documentation activity, eliminating the need for manual data entry and bringing several benefits to Badger’s manufacturing. The process for loading, validating and releasing documents for production had multiple manual data entry points. This was time-consuming and prone to human error, and has been eliminated.



By contrast, Aegis generates documentation automatically and directly from customer-supplied data, virtually eliminating any chance of data entry errors. It also manages revision control. These features significantly reduce the time taken to prepare a job for production. The Badger production team also appreciates how the software delivers a consistent method to control production programs and processes, a press release reads.





“With all of the process enhancements AEGIS provides, this NPI software reduces the time required to ready a job for build,” comments Chad Notebaert, Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Badger Technologies. “These factors will certainly help Badger in our continued goal to provide the highest quality product to our customers in a timeline that exceeds expectation.”