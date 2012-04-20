©dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Goepel partners with Sytronic Test Systems

Goepel electronic announces the extended incorporation of Syntronic Test Systems AB into the global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

The focus of the cooperation is the development and practical implementation of new solutions, products and modules based on JTAG/Boundary Scan instrumentation as well as enhancements in the local support, applications and integration of the leading JTAG/Boundary Scan solution SCANFLEX related to the SYSTEM CASCON software as well as the SCANBOOSTER technology.



“With Syntronic Test Systems a renowned and experienced company has chosen to participate in our global alliance program GATE”, says Frank Amm, the corporate GATE Program Manager. “Our Swedish customers are now able to draw more benefits from one source in order to realise not only JTAG/Boundary Scan testing but the whole potential of Embedded System Access (ESA).”



“It’s a pleasure welcoming the well established and recognized Syntronic Test Systems as new member of our local GATE team”, adds Lars Kongsted-Jensen, from the Nordic & Baltic distributor EP-TeQ. “With several Syntronic sites in Sweden the increasing number of Goepel Extended JTAG/Boundary Scan customers on the Swedish Market can choose a strong local partner for consultancy, applications, training and support”.