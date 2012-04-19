©michal-kowalski-dreamstime.com

Thales set to win 263 million Euro radio order

Thales will be awarded a 263 million Euro order to launch the first phase of a program to develop digital radios for the French Military.

Gerard Longuet, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs announced that the Minstry would award the contract to Thales on Tuesday.



Scheduled to be operational from 2018, the radio will be used by dismounted infantry and armored vehicles deployed on operations. In the second phase the radios will equiped on aircraft and naval ships.



Hardware for the radio will be manufactured Cholet, Western France.