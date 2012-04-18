Sanmina with ISO 13485 in Suzhou

Sanmina-SCI's facility in Suzhou (China) has been awarded ISO 13485 certification for the production of medical equipment.

“Earning the ISO 13485 certification shows our commitment to produce the highest quality devices for the medical market,” said Seamus Grady, Senior Vice President, Medical Division of Sanmina-SCI. “The Suzhou plant is the 20th dedicated medical plant in Sanmina-SCI’s extensive network of global facilities to achieve this exacting medical certification. We have the most ISO 13485 qualified facilities of any design and manufacturing provider, which allow us to offer the unique technology and complex manufacturing capabilities required in many sectors of healthcare, from medical devices and disposables to very large diagnostic imaging systems."