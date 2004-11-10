New Conexant CEO

Tuesday Nov 9 Conexant announced that its board of directors has named Dwight W Decker to take Armando Geday´s place as CEO.

Decker will even continue to serve as chairman of the board for the company. "I want to thank Armando for his commitment and dedication under difficult circumstances", Decker said, "and I look forward to leading Conexant through this challenging period. I have begun to work with the company´s senior management to re-energize, motivate and focus the efforts of the entire Conexant team. We have also initiated a comprehensive reassessment of our leadership with the goal of improving our market execution and our ability to deliver predictable financial performance".