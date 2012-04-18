TCL helps Ikea move toward electronics

TCL Multimedia is cooperating with Ikea in its first foray outside the furniture market. The company is manufacturing a new range of TV's to be sold by the furniture giant.

Named UPPLEVA, the furniture integrates an LED TV, a sound system with wireless bass speakers, an internet connection and CD, DVD and Blu-ray players. The piece is designed to minimize the amount of cables that can clutter a living area.



According to a report by the Associated Press, TCL manufactured all the electronics in the system, including the remote control, while Ikea designed and built the furniture surrounding the TV.



The screen is avaliable in four sizes, from 24 inches to 64 inches, and is expected to be sold in Sweden, France, Poland, Germany and Italy in June.