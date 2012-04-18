Asustek and Pegatron part ways

Asustek Computer is said to decrease - and eventually end - ODM production of motherboards by Pegatron.

The ODM relationship is said to end in 3Q/2012, writes DigiTimes. The company is then said to partner with Cal-Comp Electronics, Global Brands Manufacture, Info-Tek and Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) for the production of montherboards.



Notebook production is mainly provided by Foxconn Electronics, Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics.