Eolane to takeover Lagasse Communications & Industries

The Commercial Court of Quimper has awarded Eolane the right to takeover Lagasse Communications & Industries plant in Douarnenez, France.

According to a report by usinenouvelle.com, a plan by Eolane is expected soon and will cover 39 of the 220 employees employed by Lagasse. The new company will be named Eolane Douarnenez.The effective resumption of the plant by Eolane is scheduled for May 2.



Lagasse Communications & Industries was placed in receivership in December 2011.